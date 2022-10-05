INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost fall break for many local families. Whether you have a week or a long weekend, Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com joined us to share three quick trips your whole family will love.

  • Butler County, Ohio
    • Things to do
      • Donut Trail
      • Pyramid Hill & Museum
      • EnterTRAINment
      • Jungle Jims
      • Henry’s Candy
    • Places to Eat
      • McK’s BBQ
      • Fratelli’s Pizza
      • Jolly Drive-In
      • The Cone
  • French Lick, Indiana
    • Things to do
      • Big Splash Indoor Waterpark & Resort
      • Wilstem Ranch
      • French Lick Scenic Railway Train Rides
      • Hiking
  • Richmond, Indiana
    • Things to do
      • Whitewater Valley Fossil Hunt
        • Whitewater River Gorge Trails
      • Hayes Arboretum
      • Art Walks

To learn more visit IndywithKids.com.