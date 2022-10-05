INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost fall break for many local families. Whether you have a week or a long weekend, Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com joined us to share three quick trips your whole family will love.

Butler County, Ohio Things to do Donut Trail Pyramid Hill & Museum EnterTRAINment Jungle Jims Henry’s Candy Places to Eat McK’s BBQ Fratelli’s Pizza Jolly Drive-In The Cone

French Lick, Indiana Things to do Big Splash Indoor Waterpark & Resort Wilstem Ranch French Lick Scenic Railway Train Rides Hiking

Richmond, Indiana Things to do Whitewater Valley Fossil Hunt Whitewater River Gorge Trails Hayes Arboretum Art Walks



To learn more visit IndywithKids.com.