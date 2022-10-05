INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost fall break for many local families. Whether you have a week or a long weekend, Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com joined us to share three quick trips your whole family will love.
- Butler County, Ohio
- Things to do
- Donut Trail
- Pyramid Hill & Museum
- EnterTRAINment
- Jungle Jims
- Henry’s Candy
- Places to Eat
- McK’s BBQ
- Fratelli’s Pizza
- Jolly Drive-In
- The Cone
- Things to do
- French Lick, Indiana
- Things to do
- Big Splash Indoor Waterpark & Resort
- Wilstem Ranch
- French Lick Scenic Railway Train Rides
- Hiking
- Things to do
- Richmond, Indiana
- Things to do
- Whitewater Valley Fossil Hunt
- Whitewater River Gorge Trails
- Hayes Arboretum
- Art Walks
- Things to do
To learn more visit IndywithKids.com.