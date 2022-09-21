INDIANAPOLIS — Fall break is coming up, so you already know Jeanine Bobenmoyer of The City Moms is ready with road trip suggestions.

Flying the whole family can be expensive, particularly when you book last minute, so these are all in the Midwest and drivable.

Bobenmoyer is chief mom officer for The City Moms, a resource for modern moms. Check out her top three recommendations below, and visit the blog for additional ideas.

1. Traverse City, Michigan

Many Hoosiers stop in southwest Michigan towns like Benton Harbor and South Haven when they cross the border, but it’s worth continuing north to check out Traverse City, Bobenmoyer said. The town is bustling with music, culture and shopping, and it’s perfect for outdoorsy families with nearby beach towns, sand dunes, hiking and amazing fall foliage, she said.

2. Louisville, Kentucky

A little closer to home, Bobenboyer recommends Louisville for all the family-friendly attractions and events, including the Kentucky Derby Museum, the Louisville Slugger Museum, Waterfront Park and The Louisville Jack O Lantern Spectacular. If you’re planning an adults-only trip, the NuLou neighborhood has a great restaurant scene, she said.

3. Nashville, Indiana

If even shorter road trips are your thing, Bobenmoyer is sending you to Hard Truth Distillery in Nashville, Indiana. You might already know Nashville for its eclectic scene, but Hard Truth has an incredible campus just east of downtown that will make you never want to leave. There are two onsite restaurants, tastings, tours, trails and a new onsite AirBnb cabin, although that’s reserved for the 21-plus crowd.