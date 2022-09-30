INDIANAPOLIS — If you haven’t planned anything for fall break, it’s not too late.

Travel Agent Victoria Fricke of Vic’s Vacations recommends drivable destinations or even day trips. Booking a flight right now will probably cost you triple what it should, she said, particularly following the Hurricane Ian devastation along the Florida coast.





Victoria Fricke of Vic’s vacations on some of her many travels

She shared complete itineraries for two road-trippable destinations, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, with suggested activities for each day of your vacation. If you prefer something even easier and closer to home, check out her list of day trip ideas around Indiana.

If you’ve already booked a flight, plan for the possibility of delays or getting stuck in the airport, Fricke said, and be sure to put must-have items like your toothbrush and contact solution in a carry-on.