Fall cocktails with Jason the mixologist: apples and pumpkin spice

INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Foust of Angel’s Envy is mixing up some bougie fall cocktails, and we’re all about it. Get your apple and pumpkin spice fix with his drink recipes.

BOURBON PUMPKIN SOUR

1.5 oz Angel’s Envy Rye Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks

1 spoon Pumpkin Pie Filling

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Brown Sugar Maple Syrup**

1 Dash Cardamon Bitters

Pumpkin Pie Spice (for Garnish)

DIRECTIONS: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain using a fine strainer to remove the puree bits into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a Rosemary sprig and sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

PUMPKIN SPICE SANGRIA

4 Cups Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

6 Cups Apple Cider

1 Cup Brown Sugar Maple Syrup**

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 bottle Dry Pinot Grigio

3 Honeycrisp Apples (cut into chunks)

3 Bartlett Pears (cut into chunks)

DIRECTIONS: Combine all ingredients into large container, then refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours, max overnight. Serve in a punch bowl with ladle in a wine glass with ice. (Or serve from beverage dispenser and save some fruit for garnish).

**Maple Brown Sugar**

Slowly heat 1 cup of Grade A maple syrup, or Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, then when hot stir in 1/2 cup brown sugar until dissolved. Remove from heat, cool, cover & refrigerate.