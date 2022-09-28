



INDIANAPOLIS — Salads aren’t just for summer, particularly if you switch up the ingredients to include fall flavors and seasonal vegetables.

Chef Tanorria Askew joined us Tuesday to share three salad recipes incorporating autumn favorites like kale, collard greens, sweet potatoes, Honeycrisp apples, dark-green radicchio and fresh fennel.

Askew, a finalist on the seventh season of “MasterChef,” is an Indy-based personal chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table. She also hosts a podcast called “Black Girls Eating.”





All three salads can be found in her “Staples +5” cookbook, which includes 100 simple recipes to make the most of what’s already in your pantry.

Visit the Tanorria’s Table website for more of her recipes, and keep up with her on Facebook or Instagram at @tanorriastable.