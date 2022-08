INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con starts Thursday in Indianapolis and a new game created in partnership with the United States Postal Service will be debuted there!

Big Potato Games showed the Indy Now team a look at the Great American Mail Race.

The game brings to life what it’s like to work at USPS. The objective of the game is to deliver as much mail as possible.

If you’d like to check out the game at Gen Con, stop by booth 3019. You can also get the game at Target.com.