Indy-based family organization the City Moms is providing local parents with fun ways to celebrate Pride all summer long with activity and event recommendations.

On today’s Indy Now segment, Chief Mom Officer at City Moms Jeanine Bobenmoyer joined our hosts to discuss the many ways to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community all summer long with your whole family.

With suggestions ranging from outdoor concerts to at-home reading activities, Bobenmoyer has relevant recommendations for any family and lifestyle. For her full list and more information, watch the video above.