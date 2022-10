INDIANAPOLIS — Mik and Emily Hideg, the father-daughter duo behind Jump for Joy! stopped by the Indy Now studio to help Jillian and Ryan get in the Halloween spirit with their performance of ‘So You Want to Be a Pirate.’

Mention their performance on Indy Now to receive $25 off any children’s entertainment booking in 2022.

To learn more visit JumpForJoyIndy.com