INDIANAPOLIS – The historic Feast of Lanterns Festival is coming up this weekend! This festival is a free, family-friendly event showcasing the best of the near east side and Indianapolis! It will include live music, food trucks, beverage vendors, and 70 artist, community, and sponsor booths! There will also be lantern lighting which takes place throughout the park.

The Feast of the Lanterns Festival is Saturday, August 27 from 4-11 p.m. at Spades Park.

Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.