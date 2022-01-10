Be on Indy Now

Feast on all of Hamilton County's offerings during the Great Dine Out

Support locally-owned restaurants and uncover your new favorite place to eat during The Great Dine Out in Hamilton County, happening now until January 31. More than 40 restaurants are participating!

Visit their website here to see what Hamilton County restaurants are participating in the limited-time offers that can see you getting great deals on dine-in and carry-out meals.

One of many participating restaurants includes Four Day Ray who stopped by Indy Now to show off their award-winning tenderloin.

