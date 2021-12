INDIANAPOLIS — After the year we’ve all had, we all need to take some ‘me time’, right? ClarityMD has you covered.

Just in time for Christmas, ClarityMD has unveiled its Favorite Things packages. And there’s something for everyone – even the man in your life.

ClarityMD can also customize a package just for you. If you would like a free skincare consultation, check out ClarityMD by calling (317) 571-8900.