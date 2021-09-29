Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss (& Ryan eating bugs)

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s always countless things to do in our area. Katy Mann, Founder of Indy with Kids, stopped by to share all the best festivals for this season!
Indy Mommy Market – https://indywithkids.com/events/indy-mommy-market/
- Saturday, October 9, 9 am – 3 pm
- Pennington Park Church, Fishers
- Admission is $5 at the gate
- 80 vendors with specialty gifts for children, hand Made toys, food
Riley Festival – https://indywithkids.com/events/riley-days-festival/
- October 7-10
- Downtown Greenfield
- Parade of Flowers, Bumblebee-themed parade with classic cars, floats and other
entertainment. More than 460 exhibition booths with commercial goods, craft items, flea
market items and more. The festival will also include shows for Fine Arts, Home Arts &
Quilts, Photography, Decorated Pumpkins and a Baking Contest
Brickworld – https://indywithkids.com/brickworld-lego-expo-indianapolis/
- Saturday, October 2nd & Sunday, October 3rd
- Indiana State Fairgrounds (parking is $10)
- Admission is $14 at the door or $10 with advanced purchase using code: IWK21
- 50 Displays
- Master LEGO
- Interactive Play
International Fest Hendricks County
- Saturday, October 2
- Talon Stream Park, Plainfield
- Admission is free
- see food trucks, live dance and music performances, interactive booths, traditional attire
and more from these countries: India, Pakistan, West Africa, Poland, Russia, Mexico,
Japan and Scotland!
BugFest in Bloomington – https://indywithkids.com/events/bug-fest/
- Saturday, October 2nd, 10am – 3pm
- Hilltop Garden & Nature Center at Indiana University
- Live insect displays, crafts, games, storytelling, a “flea circus,’ information tables
- Free admission but registration is required and limited