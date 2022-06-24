





INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re in the mood for a movie this weekend, there are new options in just about every genre.

Christopher Lloyd, aka the Film Yap, fills us in on the latest flicks to hit in theaters and streaming, from much-hyped movies like “Elvis” to films like “Cha Cha Real Smooth” you may not know about.

For fans of horror movies, Lloyd recommends “The Black Phone” starring Ethan Hawke. Lloyd said he’s almost impossible to scare after watching so many movies, but this creepy film did the trick.







If you need a film the whole family can watch, “Rise” on Disney Plus is a great sports movie with an inspirational message, he said.

Visit the Film Yap website to read in-depth reviews of all the new releases.