INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Lloyd from The Film Yap stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters, on streaming, and a DVD Blu-Ray giveaway.

New in Theaters:

DC League of Super-pets – When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, it’s up to Krypto and their other pets to save the day. Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves.

Vengeance – B.J. Novak wrote, directed and stars in this mercurial pitch-black comedy about a New York writer who goes to Texas to investigate the murder of a “girlfriend” he barely knew. Read more

Fire of Love – This documentary looks at the most unlikely of love stories: French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who travel the globe to observe some of the most dangerous places on earth.

New On Digital/Demand:

Paradise Highway – Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche and Frank Grillo star in this action/drama about a truck driver forced into human trafficking with the FBI hot on her tail.

New on Disc:

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt star in this action-comedy in the mold of “Romancing the Stone” about an author who gets caught up in a dangerous adventure with the cover model from her books.

To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com.