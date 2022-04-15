This week at the theater, there are two big releases that are expected to draw crowds.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now out in theaters. It’s the third movie in the Harry Potter franchise prequel.

You’ve also probably seen previews for Father Stu. It’s a faith-based movie based on the real-life story of a boxer who became a priest. Mark Wahlberg stars in the movie.

Also in theaters, Paris, 13th District and Mothering Sunday.

If you’re looking to stream a new movie, you can watch Choose to Die. It’s a horror movie about a video game that, like the title says, has choices or death.

You can read movie reviews for the films here. Watch the video above to see some of Christopher Lloyd’s reviews of the movies.

