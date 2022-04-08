This weekend may be a perfect one to head to the theater. Christopher Lloyd with Film Yap joined Indy Now to talk about what’s new this weekend.

This week he reviewed “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “All the Old Knives”, “Ambulance”, and “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off”.

To read more about each of these movies and film reviews of old classics, click here.

Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.