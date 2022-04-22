Each week, Christopher Lloyd joins us on Indy Now to talk about the biggest movies hitting theaters for the weekend.

He talked about ‘The Northman’ starring Alexander Skarsgard. Lloyd describes the movie as a Hamlet-like tale about a Viking prince.

Nicolas Cage stars in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’. Lloyd called it a fictional take on Cage’s public persona.

You can see how he rates those movies, as well as ‘Aline’, ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ and the animated movie ‘The Bad Guys.

