Filter-Free Beauty with Brandie Price

INDIANAPOLIS – On-Camera Image Expert, Brandie Price, is back! This time to chat about filter-free beauty as we are all in the age of social media!

Items mentioned in today’s show:

  • Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer: formulated with Olay’s proprietary technology leaving you with two times brighter skin vs. a basic moisturizer in just 28 days. Can be purchased on Olay.com or by checking your favorite retailer for curbside pickup.
  • BBBath Moringa Scrub: targeted for repairing that damage with a powerful blend of proteins, minerals and vitamins, while the Supergreens Scrub uses chlorella to boost collagen. Scrubs and matching array of body butters and soufflés are available at www.bbbombs.com. For a 20% discount, use the INDYNOW code at checkout!
  • Make Up For Ever’s Reboot Active Care Revitalizing Foundation: A skin revitalizing foundation that adds a radiant, satin finish while hydrating, smoothing, and firming the skin for up to 24 hours. Available at Sephora at the Clay Terrace mall.

