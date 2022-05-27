INDIANAPOLIS — Luisa Macer of Indianapolis Motor Speedway returned to the show for the final edition of 500 Fashion Fridays! She also brought along John Koluder, the Senior Director of Communications and Marketing for Indy Eleven.

Indy Eleven is hosting its annual Racing Indy Game on Saturday, May 28th at 4 p.m. versus New Mexico United. This is the third season Indy Eleven will be featuring Indy Racing-themed merchandise and the first time it has been co-branded in partnership with IMS!

Anyone who shows a ticket or ticket stub from the AES 500 Festival Parade or any “Month of May” event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will receive a Sideline Section seat for $11.11 (normally $25)! Offer good via walk-up at the Carroll Stadium Box Office, which opens at 2:30 p.m. on gameday.