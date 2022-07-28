



INDIANAPOLIS — Our friend and trusted financial expert Andy Mattingly has this gentle reminder for you: only 20 weeks or 150 days until Christmas.

“If last year you said ‘I’m going to be better prepared’ you’re kind of running out of time,” said Mattingly, chief operating officer at Forum Credit Union.

There are many good reasons to think about Christmas in July: more to time to save, more time to research ideas and avoiding the kind of frenzied spending that tends to happen at the last minute.





Now is the time to decide how much you want to spend for the holidays and, if needed, how you will save between now and then to pay for gifts, Mattingly said. Then shoot for Halloween as the deadline for knowing what you’re going to buy, when you’ll buy it and where, he said.

Visit forumcu.com for more practical financial advice or call them at 317-558-6000.