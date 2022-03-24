INDIANAPOLIS — Your home isn’t the only place a little spring cleaning is needed.

In today’s Smart Money Minute, Andy Mattingly of Forum Credit Union offers tips for cleaning up your finances, from consolidating accounts and refinancing to updating your passwords.

They include:

Declutter by consolidating your savings accounts and credit cards so you have fewer accounts overall.

Take a look at recurring charges to see what you can consolidate or eliminate.

Consider refinancing debts like your car or student loans to take advantage of lower interest rates.

Shop around for better credit cards.

Look for better insurance rates.

Change the passwords on your financial accounts, and make sure you’re not using the same passwords as social media accounts, which are hacked more often.

Set up alerts so you’re notified about immediately about unusual or suspicious charges.

For help cleaning up your finances, visit Forum Credit Union’s website or call them at 317-558-6000.