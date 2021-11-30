Financial Center First Credit Union talks Pack the Pantries

INDIANAPOLIS – FOX59 is raising money to fight hunger in Central Indiana on this Giving Tuesday and the Financial Center First Credit Union is a big part of that effort. President Cam Minges joined Jillian to talk more about Pack the Pantries.

