Financial Center Frist Credit Union talks Pack the Pantries

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who prosecutors say staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago but whose defense attorney says is a “real victim” of a “real crime.”

Smollett's attorney says there has been a "tremendous rush to judgment" by the police in the case, and because of it, his client's career and reputation are damaged.