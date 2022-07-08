





INDIANAPOLIS — Moussa Ibrahim, financial empowerment officer for Old National Bank, sat down with Indy Now Host Jillian Deam to explain the free financial education resources they offer.

Old National offers free online or in-person workshops on a variety of personal finance topics, including financial psychology, budgeting, home ownership, credit, loans and debt, retirement and investments.





The bank works with local nonprofits and senior citizens to provide financial education, and with Central Indiana schools to help develop personal finance curriculum.

Visit Old National Bank’s Financial Education page to browse all the classes and programs available or sign up for a workshop.