Christopher Lloyd of “The Film Yap” returns to Indy Now to talk about new movies this weekend.

The Outfit with Mark Rylance is a tense thriller from Focus Features. X is a new horror movie from A24. Umma, a horror movie from Sony Pictures Entertainment, stars Sandra Oh. Master on Amazon Prime is another horror film that Lloyd describes as “Get Out goes to college.”

In an anime mood? We take a look at Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which includes body horror, transformations and “ooky stuff going on.”

