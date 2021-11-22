Find that perfect flower arrangement for your Thanksgiving table at Needler’s Fresh Market

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you need something to impress your extended family as they travel in for Thanksgiving – or maybe a bouquet you can present to your hosts? Needler’s Fresh Market does custom floral arrangements.

Stop by any of Needler’s locations to get an arrangement customized to you by color, flower, you can even bring your own vase in.

Here’s a tip from Needler’s floral manager – yellow, purple and red flowers are perfect for brightening up your Thanksgiving table. Oh, and don’t forget to pick up a bottle of wine.