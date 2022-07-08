INDIANAPOLIS — We turned the Indy Now backyard into a summer party in honor of the next Ciroc the Summer bash at Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers.

Michelle Christy, partnering owner of Image First Events, stopped by with Havana Cigar Lounge Bartender Olivia Ruble, DJ Lockstar, DJ Mae and some partygoers to give us a preview of the event.

The Havana Nights party goes from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Celebrate all evening with food, drinks and music.







It’s the second of four Ciroc the Summer 2022 parties in Central Indiana. The next one is Aug. 13 at The Red Room Rooftop, and the End of Summer Bash featuring Steve Aoki with special guest Borgeous takes place Sept. 5 at the Regions Tower in downtown Indy.

Get more information about all the Ciroc the Summer parties here. You can also follow Image First Events on Facebook or Instagram.