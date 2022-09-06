INDIANAPOLIS — If you want to get in shape but don’t have hours and hours to spend running on the treadmill each week, Fishers Fit Body Boot Camp might be for you.

Fit Body Boot Camp offers high-intensity, 30-minute workout sessions that combine strength training and metabolic conditioning. Owner Betsy Kwiatkowski said you burn twice the calories in half the time, and the workouts speed up your metabolism for up to 36 hours after.





Kwaitkowski brought two of her coaches, Makeim and Blake, to the Indy Now studio Tuesday to demonstrate some of the moves you might see at a session, including goblet squats with a kettlebell, weighted press jacks and reverse lunges with a bicep curl.

You can try the moves at home or use the discount code ‘FOX59FIT’ on the Fishers Fit Body website for a free week of classes, plus a swag bag.

To learn more about Fishers Fit Body Boot Camp, visit the website, call 317-699-1903 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.