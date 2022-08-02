





INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes a layoff is the path to achieving your dream.

Take Ben and Tiffany Schlueter for example. When Ben was laid off from his financial services job at the start of the pandemic, the couple found themselves with more time to research a long-held desire to own a local, family-friendly business.

Tiffany fell in love with Bruster’s Real Ice Cream growing up in Pittsburg, and when she found out they were franchising, the business was a go.







Store employees make fresh ice cream, waffle cones and waffle bowls daily. There’s always a special flavor of the month — for August it’s Sea Salt Caramel with Toffee. In addition to traditional ice cream, they offer sherbets, sorbets, sugar-free and vegan non-dairy options.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is located at 12350 Olio Road, right across from Hamilton Southeastern. The Schlueters have a special deal for Indy Now viewers for the entire month of August. Mention seeing them on the show for 20% off your order.