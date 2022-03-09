INDIANAPOLIS — “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy gave Indy Now viewers an exclusive first look Wednesday at some of her restaurant menu items.

Murphy’s restaurant, Inspo, opens March 28 in the Fishers Test Kitchen.

“Inspo is all about things that have inspired me along the way. Things I grew up eating. Things that I’ve eaten in my travels,” she said.

The dishes will be familiar and approachable, Murphy said, but with a chef-elevated twist that’s unexpected to kick it up a notch.

“It’s all going to be things that look on the menu like, ‘Oh yeah, I know that,'” she said. “And then you taste it and you’re like, ‘What is that?'”





A few of the menu items:

Lobster roll with pickled mustard seeds and potato chips

Asian sticky wings with a Korean BBQ flavor

Ancient grain bowl with avocado, caramelized onions, pickled onions, sweet potatoes, a tahini and miso dressing, and more

There will be a daily, rotating warm cookie option. You’ll have to get them while they’re hot, no pun intended, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.





“This is my homage to where I started. I was the cookie person — at work … with my family. That’s kind of like my soul, my bread and butter.”

The restaurant will have a casual atmosphere with counter service, rather than table service, and Murphy said the food will be offered at affordable prices.