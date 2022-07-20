





INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of “MasterChef: Legends,” Kelsey Murphy, talks about upcoming menu changes at her restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen.

Murphy is keeping the fan favorites at Inspo, removing a handful of items and adding a lot more to the menu, including a Cuban sandwich featuring pulled pork from Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas, which is also located in the Fishers Test Kitchen.





The menu, which launches Tuesday, July 27, also features breaded and fried risotto balls with spicy marinara and a new hummus plate that includes Murphy’s popular beet hummus.

Learn more about Murphy on her website, where she also posts recipes, or follow her on Instagram at @Chefkelseymurphy or @Inspo_Chefkelseymurphy.

