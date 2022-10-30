INDIANAPOLIS — Parks Place Pub in Fishers, named by FOX59 viewers as Indy’s Best Sports Bar, has added new items to the menu.

Recent additions include quinoa-based power bowls, breaded tenderloin topped with nacho cheese and fries, a stuffed portabella mushroom and pot roast sliders.

Parks Place, located in the Nickel Plate District, also serves brunch with menu items like the breakfast pizza, a twist on bagels and lox with trout instead of smoked salmon, and mimosa towers.

The bar has 50 TVs airing about every sport imaginable.