



INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re a fan of live music and summer nights, you might want to check out the concert lineup at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers.

Sarah Sandquist, director of Fishers Parks, stopped by to tell us about upcoming shows through August, both free and ticketed, plus the food and drink vendors on concert nights.

There are free Community Concerts every Tuesday in June and July, starting at 7 p.m., and five ticketed concerts on Friday and Saturday nights. Scroll down for the complete lineup.





All concerts are family friendly. Food and drink vendors include Samano’s Mexican Food (they have bacon-wrapped burritos, folks), Mountain Flower Concessionaires (known for their kettle corn), MashCraft Brewing and Four Day Ray Brewing.

Ticketed concerts are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Anyone who purchases the full series of five concerts for $100 gets a free oversized moon camping chair.

For more information, visit the NPD AMP website or find them on Facebook or Instagram at @NPDAMP.











Nickel Plate District ticketed shows (gates at 7 p.m., show at 8)

Saturday, June 18: Houndmouth

Saturday, July 16: Colony House with Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Friday, August 5: Waxahatchee with Liam Kazar

Friday, August 19: The Main Squeeze with special guests TBA

Satuday, August 27: Lawrence

Free Fishers amphitheater concerts (gates 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 7: Cool City Band

Tuesday, June 14: Mike & Joe

Tuesday, June 21: White River Wind Symphony

Tuesday, June 28: Dave & Rae

Monday, July 4: Fool House

Tuesday, July 12: The Big 80’s Tribute Band

Tuesday, July 19: My Yellow Rickshaw

Tuesday, July 26: Toy Factory