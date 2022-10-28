INDIANAPOLIS — Southern barbecue is now on the menu at 2Toms Fishers Tap Room.

The tap room, which opened in July, has partnered with The Rusted Silo in Lizton to offer their award-winning barbecue, including beef brisket, smoked chicken and pulled pork, plus loaded mac and cheese bowls and sides like collard greens, ranch beans and coleslaw.

2Toms Brewing Company, which is based in Fort Wayne, has also announced the annual release of its popular Cereal Killer Beer Series. The series of 12 beers inspired by cereal flavors will be released this Saturday, Oct. 29, and all 12 varieties will be on tap in Fishers.

Fishers is the second location for 2Toms, following the opening of the Fort Wayne brewery and tap room four years ago. Mention Indy Now during your next visit for 10% off the bill.

The Rusted Silo was created by Chef Rob Ecker, who has more than 25 years of experience in restaurants across the south. The restaurant sources fresh, local ingredients from Midwest farms whenever possible, and it has won numerous local ‘best barbecue’ awards.