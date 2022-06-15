





INDIANAPOLIS — Father’s Day is the official kickoff of the Sunday barbecue series at Fishers Test Kitchen.

The series is a collaboration between Inspo Owner and “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy and Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas Owner Levi Kinney.

Guests can build their own combos from favorites like ribs, collard greens, mac and cheese, smoked chicken, braised pork shoulder, spicy coleslaw and brisket with a hickory-smoked adobo rub. There are five different sauce offerings, including Kinney’s spicy peach morita barbecue sauce.





