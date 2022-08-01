



INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers-based company is using the latest technology to design custom wheelchairs that give users more independence and better mobility.

Jon Peard and Jenn Miller from Patients Choice Medical joined us Monday to talk about some of the newer features and the process of having a custom chair made.

The wheelchairs are designed along with physicians and therapists, both physical and occupational, and sized to fit the individual. They shift back into reclining positions, spin around in small spaces, and can be moved up to eye level to reach countertops.

The process to get a chair begins with a physician referral. For more information on the technology for yourself or a loved one, call 847-8181-9088 or visit patientschoicemedical.com.