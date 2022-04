An organization is looking to help local moms with maintaining a fitness routine while also becoming a mother.

Fit4Mom in Carmel, Indiana offers classes on cardio, full body strength and conditioning that is suitable with other motherhood duties. Whether it is walking your child in a stroller, or stroller strides, or stair routines with your kid, Fit4Mom offers multiple options for the fit mother.

For more information, visit the organization’s website here or email debrasexton@fit4home.com.