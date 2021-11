Members of Footlite Musicals stopped by to talk with Jillian and Ryan about their upcoming show and perform live in the studio.

Footlite Musicals is getting ready to host their military and first responders appreciation show, the Holiday Inn Holiday Show, coming up on November 21st.

The organization a non-profit founded in 1955, offering the best of Broadway and presents seven musical productions each year.

A new show is on stage about every six weeks