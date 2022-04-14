This post and segment has been sponsored by Forum Credit Union.

INDIANAPOLIS — One difficult task for many parents raising teenagers is teaching money skills, and Forum Credit Union is here to help.

According to Andy Mattingly, COO of Forum Credit Union, there are four things all teens must learn with regards to finances:

How to spend money

How to save money

How to share money

In addition to these basic concepts, Mattingly said teens must also gain experiences with money, such as:

Working to make money

Having responsibility for purchases

Making purchases for the family

For more financial tips for teens, watch the full Indy Now segment with Mattingly above.