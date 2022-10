INDIANAPOLIS — Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company in Fountain Square is celebrating 13 years in business with a fundraising event this Saturday, Oct. 8.

Proceeds benefit Exodus Refugee Immigration, an Indy-based nonprofit that helps resettle refugees.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with music, art, coffee deals, a silent auction and more.

Calvin Fletcher Coffee Company is located at 647 Virginia Ave.