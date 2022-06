INDIANAPOLIS — Brian Graham, the President and Owner of Four Day Ray Brewing, joins Jillian and Ryan in the Indy Now Backyard to share a few selections from their summer menu. Four Day Ray offers a seasonal menu that is focused around local offerings. The patio at Four Day was recently covered making it the perfect place to dine, rain or shine! The family-friendly restaurant and brewery is also dog friendly.

