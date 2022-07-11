



GREENFIELD, Ind. — Unlike many golf course owners, you won’t find Chad Oden sitting in an office all day.

He’s also the superintendent of Arrowhead Golf Course in Greenfield, so he’s working outside every day making sure the turf is in top condition.

Arrowhead is one of 13 golf courses participating in FOX59’s 2022 Golf Card. The card costs $59.95 and it covers the cost of an 18-hole round of golf at each of the participating courses.









Indy Now Host Jillian Deam headed out to the course recently to chat with Oden about what makes Arrowhead unique. His grandfather opened the course in 1974 with nine holes, and his dad took over in 1988.

“I basically grew up on these grounds,” he said.

The course now has 18 holes with two very different sets of nine, Oden said. There’s also a driving range, a pro shop, and a snack bar with indoor and outdoor seating. Learn more about the course at arrowheadgc.com.