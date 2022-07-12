





INDIANAPOLIS — If you need help with school supplies this year, head to Hensley Legal Group in Fishers Saturday, July 16 for the drive-thru backpack event.

Families can pick up free backpacks filled with supplies in the parking lot of the law firm’s headquarters, 8350 Sunlight Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The building is located near 106th Street and I-69 in Fishers.

There will be 5,000 backpacks to distribute filled with a notebook, pocket folders, pencils, a pencil sharpener and pouch, crayons, a glue stick and craft scissors. The supplies are geared for K-6 students, but no one will be turned away. If you have 7th or 8th graders who need supplies, go ahead and come out.

Anyone who preregisters for the event here and writes a review will be entered to win one of Hensley Legal’s prize packs, which include big items like TVs, gas cards and Yeti coolers.

Since 2021, Hensley has distributed 20,000 backpacks to kids in need. The firm partnered with IPS last year, but for this event they wanted to extend the free supplies to kids throughout Central Indiana.