INDIANAPOLIS — A free festival that celebrates the creativity and diversity of Black culture in Indianapolis is coming to the city this Saturday.

Organizer Teresa Reynolds said on today’s Indy Now segment that her festival, “For the Culture” fest, is a family-friendly event that was partially funded and inspired by a grant from the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

The fest is scheduled to be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 10 East Arts Hub, located at 3137 E. 10th Street. Admission is free.

For more information on what to expect from For the Culture fest and to see a preview of one performing poet’s work, watch the video above. The featured performance was by poet Gabrielle Patterson.