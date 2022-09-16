INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!

Hamilton County RISE Fest is a free and family-friendly event. The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m.

To learn more about Hamilton County RISE Fest visit www.RiseFest.net.