Free ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ fan event at IMAX Theater in Indiana State Museum Nov. 19

To help celebrate a new generation of Ghostbusters hitting the big screen, a special fan event will be held Friday night at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum, coinciding with the premier of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Visitors will have a chance at getting a free limited-edition poster while supplies last, along with photo opportunities, meeting fellow fans and specialty cocktails to commemorate the new movie.

The “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” starts at 7 p.m., November 19 at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum.