INDIANAPOLIS — Director of Marketing and Communications at White River State Park, Alec Gray, and Executive Director of The Great American Songbook Foundation, Christopher Lewis, stopped by ahead of upcoming events taking place at White River State Park. They’ll be hosting a free Community Movie Night on Friday, September 23rd. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

To learn more about White River State Park visit WhiteRiverStatePark.org. To learn more about The Great American Songbook Foundation visit TheSongbook.org.