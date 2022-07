INDIANAPOLIS — Kyla Walker the owner of Imagination Fruit stopped by to share their delicious fruity menu with Jillian and Ryan. Imagination Fruit offers a wide array of options including fresh fruit bowls, smoothies, popsicles, and more!

Mention Indy Now in store on Tuesday, July 5th or Wednesday, July 6th for 10% off your bill.

Imagination Fruit is located at 3020 S. Meridian Street, Suite G in Indianapolis.

To learn more visit imaginationfruitindy.com.