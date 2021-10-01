Friday movie lowdown with The Film Yap

INDIANAPOLIS – Christopher from The Film Yap is back for another Friday movie lowdown, and where to spend your money on tickets this weekend!

New in Theaters:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — The Marvel antihero is back for another round of Tom Hardy being insulted by the people-chomping alien costume!

The Addams Family 2 — The ooky and kooky clan is back for another animated adventure, this time a road trip adventure to determine Wednesday’s true parentage. One for the kiddies. Read more

The Many Saints of Newark — This prequel to “The Sopranos” TV show looks at Tony Soprano’s upbringing in the violence of the New Jersey mob.

Titane — A woman injured in a terrible car accident as a child grows into a serial killer who… really loves cars in this boundary-pushing French film.

Wife of a Spy — This World War II Japanese film about a wife who suspects her husband of being a traitor plays more like a melodrama than a thriller. Read more

New On Digital/Demand:

Old Henry — Tim Blake Nelson goes dark and dour in this top-notch Western that fits him like well-worn leather, playing an Okie farmer facing off against desperate men. Read more

