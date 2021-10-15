Friday’s with The Film Yap

INDIANAPOLIS – Our friend Christopher Lloyd from The Film Yap is back to tell us everything we need to know about what movies to check out this weekend!

New in Theaters:

The Last Duel — Ridley Scott’s medieval drama, written by and starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, is less knights-and-swords epic than rumination on women’s lack of standing as full human beings. Read more

Halloween Kills — Jason is back for another round of slaying as he goes toe-to-toe with sister Jamie Lee Curtis… again? Read more

The Velvet Underground — Todd Haynes’ thoroughly unconventional documentary looks at the rise, evolution and dissolution of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most eclectic groups. Read more

Bergman Island — A filmmaking couple decamps to the island where Igmar Bergman shot his films to try to rebuilt their marriage in this elegant drama. Read more

New on Disc:

Columbia Classics Collection — This sumptuous Blu-ray/4K gathers an eclectic mix of titles: “Anatomy of a Murder,” “Oliver!”, “Taxi Driver,” “Stripes,” “Sense and Sensibility” and “The Social Network.”

